Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.11.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.3236 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

