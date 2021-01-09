Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective increased by Truist from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Continental Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.80.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.