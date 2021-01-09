WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $307.00 and last traded at $307.00, with a volume of 3243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.25.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in WD-40 by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68,144 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 69.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.15 and its 200-day moving average is $219.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

