Morgan Stanley Raises Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $201.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.69.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Equifax has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $196.47. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 545.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

