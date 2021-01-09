NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NREF. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NYSE NREF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,017. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a quick ratio of 1,712.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,232 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $52,196.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 59.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 45.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.