MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

NYSE MSM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,430. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.21. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,309,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,861,000 after acquiring an additional 70,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,478,000 after acquiring an additional 198,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after acquiring an additional 372,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

