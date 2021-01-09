BidaskClub Downgrades Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to Hold

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,407,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,999,392. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

