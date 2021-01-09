BidaskClub Downgrades Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to Hold

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.
Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,407,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,999,392. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.
