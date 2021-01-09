Truist Increases Markel (NYSE:MKL) Price Target to $1,150.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its price target boosted by Truist from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Markel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Markel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,077.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,125.40.

NYSE:MKL traded down $3.99 on Wednesday, reaching $1,051.49. 53,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,005.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,001.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.66. Markel has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Markel by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 53,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Markel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the third quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

