Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 59.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $352.29 million and $220.00 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and OKEx. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 59.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00023164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00039353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00104827 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.46 or 0.00566425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,762,218,889 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

