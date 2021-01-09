CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $83.16 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.16.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.84. 4,176,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,086. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $96.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $140,216,000. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its stake in CSX by 396.9% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after acquiring an additional 662,234 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,615,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 650,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 479,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.