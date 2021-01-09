Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Receives €167.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €167.90 ($197.53).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) stock traded up €2.25 ($2.65) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €157.95 ($185.82). The stock had a trading volume of 418,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard SA has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €157.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €146.77.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

