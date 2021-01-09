ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Receives $10.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

IBN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Shares of IBN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. 6,313,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,876,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICICI Bank will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 14,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 14.4% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.