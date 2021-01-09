Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 979,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,827. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.41, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $3,188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 242,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $4,883,493.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,883,493.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,704,643 shares of company stock valued at $31,021,017. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

