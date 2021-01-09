TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives $6.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.86.

TXMD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

TXMD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,079. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $398.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.03. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.93.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 134,451 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 62,515 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 62,577 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $910,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

