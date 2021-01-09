BidaskClub Downgrades Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) to Sell

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.
Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.83. 963,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,583. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.58.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.
