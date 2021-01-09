BidaskClub Downgrades Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) to Sell

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.83. 963,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,583. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

