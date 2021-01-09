Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $139.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.99.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.02. 12,035,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,882,311. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.15 and a 200 day moving average of $105.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $414.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 710,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

