The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $215.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boeing remains the largest aircraft manufacturer in the United States in terms of revenue, orders and deliveries, and is one of the largest aerospace and defense contractors. Furthermore, its revenue exposure is spread across more than 90 countries around the globe. Although its commercial business outlook for the near term appears grim, over the long run, the jet maker holds immense growth prospects. Its share price has outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, Airbus beat Boeing as the world's largest plane makers in 2019 for the first time in the last eight years. Although the company projects its 737 MAX deliveries to resume during the fourth quarter of 2020, its commercial business is likely to perform poorly until successful delivery of these jets starts and substantial revenues are generated.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Boeing from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.75.

Shares of BA opened at $209.90 on Tuesday. The Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 112.87 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after buying an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

