Gartner (NYSE:IT) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $187.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $169.10. The stock had a trading volume of 379,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,820. Gartner has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,225,970.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $89,976.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,755 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 599,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,777,000 after acquiring an additional 87,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,072.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,365,000 after acquiring an additional 346,740 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

