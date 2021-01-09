ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Up 6.7%

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) shot up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.41. 348,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 296,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECOM. BidaskClub downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

The firm has a market cap of $501.12 million, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $84,341.28. Insiders have sold a total of 211,059 shares of company stock worth $3,163,491 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

