Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 145,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 119,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

