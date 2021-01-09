Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE) Trading 5.7% Higher

Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.98 and last traded at $39.90. 3,007,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,859,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.
Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.04.
Switchback Energy Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:SBE)
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.
