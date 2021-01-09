Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE) Trading 5.7% Higher

Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.98 and last traded at $39.90. 3,007,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,859,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBE. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:SBE)

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.

