Juniper Industrial (NYSE:JIH) Trading Up 5.8%

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 2,021,612 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,387,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JIH. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial during the third quarter worth about $158,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Industrial by 4.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial during the third quarter worth about $1,293,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

