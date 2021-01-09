Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Shares Up 6.8%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 7,072,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 1,852,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Taoping at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

