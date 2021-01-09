Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Trading Up 6.6%

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 116,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 153,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dover Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 4.61%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dover Motorsports stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.21% of Dover Motorsports worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.