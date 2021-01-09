Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) rose 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $147.18 and last traded at $146.93. Approximately 1,188,491 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 863,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.22.

ZG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.39.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of -76.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zillow Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 172.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

