GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GSX. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nomura downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $66.14.

GSX stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.52. 2,544,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.68 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47. GSX Techedu has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $141.78.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $289.53 million during the quarter. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in GSX Techedu by 13.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at $34,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in GSX Techedu by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

