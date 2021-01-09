Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HIW. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.
Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 679,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
