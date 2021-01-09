Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HIW. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 679,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.