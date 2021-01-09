CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.06.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $152.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2,180.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $167.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.88.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,805,000 after acquiring an additional 802,839 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,035,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $7,188,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 82.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 64,839 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

