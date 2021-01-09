Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE:BBDO opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.