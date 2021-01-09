ERC20 (ERC20) Price Up 32.4% Over Last Week

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.22 million and $39,364.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00278298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00028822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.46 or 0.02838966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012081 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . ERC20’s official website is belance.io

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ERC20USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.