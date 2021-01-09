F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,620. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.01 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

