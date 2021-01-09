Payfair Market Cap Achieves $27,513.72 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Payfair has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar. One Payfair token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Payfair has a market capitalization of $27,513.72 and approximately $1,457.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00039110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.64 or 0.00278351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00028693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,158.33 or 0.02812435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair (PFR) is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Payfair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

