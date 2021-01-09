ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Hits $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and $19,383.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00023078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00104690 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.87 or 0.00577260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00216963 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00050830 BTC.



ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,374,403 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash



ZIMBOCASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

