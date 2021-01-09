Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) Receives €60.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €60.06 ($70.66).

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDA. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.40 ($71.06) price objective on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NDA stock opened at €66.98 ($78.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. Aurubis AG has a 1-year low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 1-year high of €69.84 ($82.16). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €64.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €60.18.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

