SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Trading Up 8.7%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) was up 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 2,723,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,661,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SPI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPI Energy stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.