Canaccord Genuity Raises 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $50.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

ONEM stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a PE ratio of -15.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $630,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,989.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,334,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,591 shares of company stock valued at $23,407,738 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 190,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,060,000 after buying an additional 1,385,487 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

