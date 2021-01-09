Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Emily Yang Sells 1,000 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $78,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,592.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Emily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Emily Yang sold 2,314 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $168,042.68.

Shares of DIOD opened at $77.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.66.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

