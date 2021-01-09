Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Emily Yang Sells 1,000 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $78,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,592.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Emily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 5th, Emily Yang sold 2,314 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $168,042.68.
Shares of DIOD opened at $77.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.66.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.