SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Cross Research

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cross Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

SNX opened at $86.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $89.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $51,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $75,618.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $150,948.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,753 shares of company stock worth $4,034,883 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SYNNEX by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,264,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 6,977.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

