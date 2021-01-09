BidaskClub Upgrades InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Sell

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. InterDigital has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $67.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 95.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

