RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

RPC (NYSE:RES) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

RES opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $787.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. RPC has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Equities research analysts expect that RPC will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in RPC by 153.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

