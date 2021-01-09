Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Trading Up 8.2%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) shares traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.11. 975,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,959,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genetic Technologies by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Genetic Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

