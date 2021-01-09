Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Trading 8.9% Higher

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s share price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.43. 196,144 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 144,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $186.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.97. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $59.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

