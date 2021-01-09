Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $162.83 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $164.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

