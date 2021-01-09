Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $55.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.93.

NYSE USB opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $5,209,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

