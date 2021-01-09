KeyCorp Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $195.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.27.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $175.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.25, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other news, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 21,449 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

