BidaskClub Downgrades Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) to Hold

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $503.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $148,122.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $377,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $488,588.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 177.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.