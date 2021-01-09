BidaskClub Upgrades Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) to “Buy”

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. Pure Cycle has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.