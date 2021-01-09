BidaskClub Upgrades Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) to “Buy”

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. Pure Cycle has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $13.83.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter.
About Pure Cycle
Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.
Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.