Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

PPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $117,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 32.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

