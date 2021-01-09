Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Patterson-UTI's business is set to benefit from its proprietary design and technologically advanced ‘Apex’ rigs. The company recently came out with a robust Q3 performance in a tough market. The positive surprises on both lines reflected better-than-expected sales from the key Contract Drilling business. Lower costs helped prop up segment margins even as demand remained significantly eroded. However, Patterson-UTI's results have suffered due to sluggish pressure pumping operations, where pricing has become unreasonably low due to weak hydraulic fracturing activity. Moreover, the weak oil price scenario causes uncertainty around the exploration and production spending outlook. As supplier of drilling rigs, the sentiment toward firms like Patterson-UTI is rather pessimistic. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.43.

PTEN opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $530,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 116.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 61,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

