Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mistras Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of MG opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $235.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $217,130.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,525.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Mistras Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Mistras Group by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Mistras Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mistras Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,079,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

